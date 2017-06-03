Man charged after concrete dropped onto Toronto highway

TORONTO (AP) " A man is facing multiple charges for allegedly throwing concrete blocks from overpasses onto cars on Canada's busiest highway.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said Thursday in one of the incidents a big piece of cinder block went through the roof of a vehicle on Highway 401 in Toronto and landed in the passenger seat.

Schmidt says the cinder block could have easily killed someone.

He says there were no injuries in the incidents that occurred Sunday and Wednesday. He says a tip from the public led to the arrest.

Thirty-two-year-old Everton James of Pickering, Ontario, is charged with three counts of mischief-endangering life.