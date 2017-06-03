8:07am Sat 3 June
Rock am Ring festival in Germany 'suspended due to terror threat'

Visitors leave the music festival Rock am Ring. Photo/AP
German Police have halted the popular Rock am Ring music festival in western Germany over what they described as a "concrete terrorist threat" and asked attendees to clear the festival site so that an investigation can take place.

90,000 people were packed into the venue in the German town of Nuerberg for the first night of the three day festival.

"Because of a terrorist threat situation, the police have asked the organisers of 'Rock am Ring' to interrupt the festival temporarily as a precautionary measure, also so that they can carry out investigations in the event space," the festival tweeted.

"All visitors are requested to leave the festival site in a controlled and quiet manner and make for the exits and camping sites."

Visitors leave the music festival Rock am Ring outside the western town of Nuerburg, Germany. Photo / AP
However some are refusing to leave.


