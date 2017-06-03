Colombian police drop reward leaflets for drug lord

APARTADO, Colombia (AP) " Anti-drug police in Colombia have dropped thousands of leaflets from helicopters offering a $5 million reward for a drug lord implicated in attacks against police.

The leaflets were dropped over the town of Apartado, near Colombia's border with Panama.

Gulf Cartel leader Dario Antonio Usuga is the target of the reward. The Colombian-born drug lord is also known as Otoniel.

Colombia's Gulf gang has been implicated in the shooting deaths of many of the one dozen police officers killed in the border area over the last month.

Rewards of $800,000 were offered for two top associates.

The director of the anti-drug police said the leaflets were also aimed at locating drug plantations and labs.

Gen. Jose Mendoza also led efforts to hand out the leaflets on the ground Thursday.