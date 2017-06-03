WASHINGTON (AP) " Obama: Trump administration is joining 'small handful of nations that reject the future' with climate pact withdrawal.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
WASHINGTON (AP) " Obama: Trump administration is joining 'small handful of nations that reject the future' with climate pact withdrawal.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 03 Jun 2017 07:24:01 Processing Time: 22ms