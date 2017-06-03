Diplomats warn against authoritarian temptations in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) " Nearly 100 Brazilian diplomats are speaking out against the administration of President Michel Temer at a moment the unpopular leader faces growing calls to resign.

The diplomats from several countries published an open letter Thursday entitled "Diplomacy and Democracy." They criticized the recent use of force to contain protests.

The move comes days after Brazil's Foreign Ministry harshly criticized a United Nations statement condemning violence against protesters in the capital Brasilia on May 24.

In that demonstration, more than 35,000 people protested Temer's proposed reforms to the pension system and labor laws. They also called him to resign amid an investigation for alleged corruption and obstruction of justice.

Several dozen protesters were injured and several news organization captured images of military police firing live rounds at protesters.