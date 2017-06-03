Thousands march for education reform in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) " Thousands have rallied in Croatia calling for reform of the education system in the European Union's newest member country.

Rallies were held in the capital, Zagreb, and several towns on Thursday, a year after similar protests drew tens of thousands.

Croatia has long planned an overhaul of its education system to bring it into line with the standards of other EU countries. It has made little progress although the country joined the bloc in 2013.

Protest organizers have demanded that the education minister resign. They have accused the government of promoting conservative values and intolerance amid a surge in right-wing sentiments in the country.