Chinese dissident: Trump 'has to be challenged'

JERUSALEM (AP) " Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei is encouraging people across the world to challenge their leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, to fend off threats to basic human values posed by governments.

The controversial artist is in Israel for the opening of a new exhibition. He said on Thursday that people are locked in an almost permanent battle with the leaders and governments.

He says that "Trump himself has to be challenged."

Ai spoke at the Israel Museum, where his exhibit "Maybe, Maybe Not," is to open on Friday.

Ai was detained by Chinese authorities in 2011 for his outspoken views on human rights. Ai's passport was withheld for four years but was returned to him in July 2015. He now works from a studio in Germany.