JetBlue and Delta will test biometric boarding passes

Boarding passes could someday become quaint relics for air travelers.

JetBlue Airways plans to test facial-recognition check-in for a few flights beginning later this month, and Delta Air Lines plans to let some passengers board with their fingerprints instead of a boarding pass.

The once-ubiquitous paper boarding pass is already shunned by many travelers who prefer to use mobile boarding passes on their phones. Now pilot programs could render those obsolete too, as airlines aim to increase convenience for customers, and government agencies look to increase security.