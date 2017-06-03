Recent internet attacks in which Russians suspected

President Vladimir Putin insisted Thursday that the Russian state has never engaged in hacking, yet Russians have been blamed or suspected in several recent attacks. Putin alleged that some evidence pointing at Russian hackers' participation in cyberattacks could have been falsified in an attempt to smear Russia. He didn't specify which ones.

Here are some recent attacks in which Russian hackers have been blamed or suspected:

___

FRENCH ELECTION " This year's French presidential campaign ended with a hacking attack and document leak targeting centrist Emmanuel Macron just before he won. U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Rogers, the National Security Agency chief, has pinned the attack on Russians in testimony before a U.S. Senate panel. However, the head of the French government's cyber security agency, Guillaume Poupard, told The Associated Press on Friday that his agency found no trace of a notorious Russian hacking group in its investigations.

___

YAHOO DATA BREACH " The U.S. Department of Justice has alleged that two Russian intelligence agents hired a pair of hackers to engineer a 2014 heist that affected at least a half billion Yahoo user accounts in the second-worst data breach in internet history.

Court documents say the hackers appeared mainly interested in sifting through the email of Russian and U.S. government officials, Russian journalists and employees of financial firms and other businesses.

___

DEMOCRATS " The U.S. has accused Russia of coordinating the theft of emails from the Democratic National Committee and other institutions and individuals in the U.S. to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Following the hack, embarrassing internal Democratic documents, along with both personal and official information about Democratic members and hundreds of congressional staff, were posted online.