3:37am Sat 3 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Navy gets its Ford: $12.9 billion aircraft carrier delivered

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) " The U.S. Navy has officially received the first of a whole new class of aircraft carriers.

The Navy announced Thursday that the USS Gerald R. Ford will now go through various workups at sea before becoming operational in 2020.

Delivery of the $12.9 billion carrier by Newport News Shipbuilding follows delays, cost overruns and issues with new technology, including a magnetic catapult system to launch jets.

President Trump told Time magazine last month that the Navy should go back to using steam catapults because the new system is "no good" and costs hundreds of millions of dollars more.

The Navy has declined to comment on Trump's comments. It says the new technology can increase flying missions by a third.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 03 Jun 2017 04:23:28 Processing Time: 64ms