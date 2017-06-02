12:21am Sat 3 June
Russia envoy says Moscow will respond to NATO buildup

BRUSSELS (AP) " Russia's envoy to NATO says Moscow is concerned by the alliance's military deployment in the Baltic states and Poland and will respond to the buildup.

Ambassador Alexander Grushko said Thursday that "NATO is building a new military security situation that we cannot ignore, that we should address using our own military instruments."

Twelve NATO countries are deploying a total of around 4,600 troops to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland and all four battle groups are due to be up and running within two weeks.

NATO says it is aimed at countering aggression by Russia, which annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Grushko also says Russia sees no shift in U.S. defense policy since President Donald Trump came to office.

