The Latest: 1 dead, 2 missing after Wisconsin mill explosion

CAMBRIA, Wis. (AP) " The Latest on the fatal mill explosion in southern Wisconsin (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Authorities say two people are unaccounted for after a fatal explosion that leveled part of a corn mill plant in southern Wisconsin.

Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards said during a news conference Thursday that 16 employees were working at the time of the blast at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, a small community about 45 miles northeast of Madison.

Richards says one person is dead and two people are still missing following the explosion, which was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday. A sheriff's dispatcher says 11 people were injured, though no details about the injuries have been released.

Dozens of area police, fire and rescue agencies responded to the explosion at the plan, which processes corn for ethanol. No information has been released about what may have caused the blast.

Schools in the Cambria-Friesland district closed Thursday because of the incident in Cambria, a village of about 770 residents.

6:10 a.m.

The local sheriff says at least one person is dead and more than a dozen are hurt after an explosion at a corn milling plant in Wisconsin.

Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards says the blast was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee.

Richards tells La Crosse television station WXOW that at least one person was killed and more than a dozen are hurt. He says at least 16 employees were working at the time.

Richards says firefighters and ambulance services, along with medical flights, are responding.

Cambria Village President Glen Williams says the fire was contained by early Thursday, but he says the building was destroyed. Williams says there were no evacuations in the area.

4:16 a.m.

An explosion at a corn milling plant has rocked a community in central Wisconsin.

Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards tells local news outlets the blast was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria.

Richards says firefighters and ambulance services from other communities have responded and he says there have been multiple medical flights.

Cambria Village President Glen Williams told Madison station WKOW that the fire was contained by early Thursday. He says there were no evacuations in the area and there's no threat from chemicals or fumes that he's aware of.