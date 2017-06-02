12:20am Sat 3 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Applications for US unemployment benefits rose last week to 248,000

WASHINGTON (AP) " Applications for US unemployment benefits rose last week to 248,000.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 03 Jun 2017 01:05:36 Processing Time: 16ms