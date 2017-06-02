11:56pm Fri 2 June
Serbia's new president to discuss naming next PM shortly

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) " Serbia's new president Aleksandar Vucic says he will open talks next week on who will become the next prime minister after he resigned the post to assume the presidency.

Vucic said Thursday he will discuss the issue with the representatives of parliamentary parties before making the decision. In Serbia, the president appoints a prime minister-designate who then needs parliamentary approval.

The populist Vucic is widely expected to appoint a loyalist and maintain control of the government even as he moves into the largely ceremonial presidential position. His Serbian Progressive Party holds the majority in Serbia's 250-member parliament.

A former extreme nationalist, Vucic was sworn in as president Wednesday after sweeping the election in April. Opposition groups accuse him of imposing an autocratic rule.

