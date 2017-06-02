2 US senators slam Egypt's NGO law as 'draconian'

CAIRO (AP) " Two U.S. senators are slamming a law recently passed by Egypt's president as "draconian" for imposing heavy restrictions and effectively banning the work of non-governmental organizations, the latest in a series of measures taken to crack down on dissent in the country.
Republican Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham urged President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in a statement Wednesday to bring the law on NGOs in line with international standards.
"Congress should strengthen democratic benchmarks and human rights conditions on U.S. assistance for Egypt," they said in a statement.
Amnesty International said the law is a "catastrophic blow" and could be a "death sentence" for human rights groups in Egypt.
President Donald Trump met with el-Sissi in the White House in April but made no mention of Egypt's human rights record.
