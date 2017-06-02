10:43pm Fri 2 June
PPG retreats from AkzoNobel buyout attempt.

PITTSBURGH (AP) " PPG Industries is retreating from its attempt to take over AkzoNobel after repeated refusals to negotiate by the Dutch paint and coatings maker.

There has been an aggressive push to consolidate in the industry because of falling revenue and thin margins. An Amsterdam court on Monday blocked attempts by a group of shareholders, angered by AkzoNobel's refusal to talk, who sought to oust the company's supervisory board chairman.

The Pittsburgh chemicals company said Thursday that it made a final attempt to speak with AkzoNobel last week with no success.

PPG's third and final bid for AkzoNobel was worth $28.8 billion. AkzoNobel said Thursday that it remains confident in its plans to spin off its specialty chemicals unit to drive growth.

