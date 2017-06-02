10:01pm Fri 2 June
Putin denies Russian state involvement in hacking, says hackers can't affect elections results abroad

ST.PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) " Putin denies Russian state involvement in hacking, says hackers can't affect elections results abroad.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

