Explosion at corn milling plant rocks Wisconsin town

CAMBRIA, Wis. (AP) " An explosion at a corn milling plant has rocked a community in central Wisconsin.

Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards tells local news outlets the blast was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria.

Richards says firefighters and ambulance services from other communities have responded and he says there have been multiple medical flights.

Cambria Village President Glen Williams told Madison station WKOW that the fire was contained by early Thursday. He says there were no evacuations in the area and there's no threat from chemicals or fumes that he's aware of.