Army: Palestinian woman attacks soldier with knife

JERUSALEM (AP) " The Israeli army says a Palestinian woman attacked an Israeli soldier with a knife outside a West Bank settlement and was shot by troops at the scene.

The soldier was moderately wounded and the woman was critically wounded in the Thursday attack, an emergency services spokesman says. Both were taken by ambulance to an Israeli hospital.

Since violence escalated in 2015, Palestinians have killed 42 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British student in attacks. In that time, some 246 Palestinians died by Israeli fire, mostly attackers, Israel says.

Israel blames the violence on incitement by Palestinian leaders, which is compounded by social media sites that glorify and encourage attacks. Palestinians say attacks stem from frustration from decades of Israeli rule in territory they claim for their state.