1 killed, 50 injured in South African train collision

JOHANNESBURG (AP) " South African paramedics say a train driver was killed and 50 other people were injured in a train collision at a station near Johannesburg.
Paramedic company ER24 described the injuries in the accident at Elandsfontein on Thursday as "minor to moderate." It said in a statement that injured travelers were taken to hospitals.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.
AP
