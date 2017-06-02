8:23pm Fri 2 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

1 killed, 50 injured in South African train collision

JOHANNESBURG (AP) " South African paramedics say a train driver was killed and 50 other people were injured in a train collision at a station near Johannesburg.

Paramedic company ER24 described the injuries in the accident at Elandsfontein on Thursday as "minor to moderate." It said in a statement that injured travelers were taken to hospitals.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 02 Jun 2017 20:25:05 Processing Time: 15ms