Comey OK'd to testify; House committee issues subpoenas

WASHINGTON (AP) " The House intelligence committee says it is issuing subpoenas for President Donald Trump's former national security adviser and his personal lawyer. It will also issue them for their businesses as part of its investigation into Russian activities during last year's election.

In addition to those four subpoenas, the committee issued three others " to the National Security Agency, the FBI and the CIA " for information about requests that government officials made to unmask the identities of U.S. individuals named in classified intelligence reports.

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee.

