Teen 'relieved' by $1 million deal in Oakland police scandal

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) " A 19-year-old says she's relieved that Oakland city officials agreed to pay her nearly $1 million to settle claims that police officers sexually abused her while she worked as an underage prostitute.

The woman spoke briefly Wednesday during a press conference in her lawyer's Oakland office.

The woman says she thought she was alone before publicly claiming last summer that she had sexual encounters with two dozen officers. She says she appreciates the support she received from her family and lawyers after coming forward.

She has similar claims pending against five other law enforcement agencies in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Associated Press generally doesn't identify sexual crime victims and is withholding the name of the woman even though it has been widely used in the media.