MARAWI, Philippines (AP) " Philippine defense chief says 500 extremists fought in southern city, had 'big plan' to occupy Marawi.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
MARAWI, Philippines (AP) " Philippine defense chief says 500 extremists fought in southern city, had 'big plan' to occupy Marawi.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 02 Jun 2017 16:22:56 Processing Time: 453ms