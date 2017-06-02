2:46pm Fri 2 June
Philippine official says a military airstrike killed 11 soldiers in 'friendly fire' in city attacked by militants

MANILA, Philippines (AP) " Philippine official says a military airstrike killed 11 soldiers in 'friendly fire' in city attacked by militants.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

