WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS " Steve Johnson held everything in, all of it, until he simply could not any longer. Still mourning the recent death of his father, a tennis coach who helped Johnson learn the game back home in California, the 25th-seeded American didn't allow the jumble of feelings show outwardly. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 752 words, photos.

" TEN--FRENCH OPEN-TSONGA. Nothing goes right for Tsonga in French Open loss. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 438 words, photos.

" TEN--French Open-Jabeur. Jabeur juggles religion and sport at dream French Open. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 442 words, photos.

" TEN--FRENCH OPEN-THE LATEST. Live updates from the French Open.

" TEN--FRENCH OPEN GLANCE. French Open glance: Tsonga out; Djokovic, Nadal, Muguruza in. SENT: 364 words.

SOC--ARSENAL-WENGER

LONDON " Even as dissent mounted against Arsene Wenger and the Premier League title drought reached 13 years, Arsenal's leadership concluded there's no better manager for the London club. By Rob Harris. SENT: 865 words, photos.

SOC--ARSENAL-WENGER YEARS

Initially there was intrigue. Then there was admiration. Next came pity, followed by anger and protest. It has been a roller-coaster of emotions during the 21-year tenure of Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 1,107 words, photos.

GLF--TIGER WOODS-DUI

DUBLIN, Ohio " Another public embarrassment for Tiger Woods is shifting to the legal side following his arrest in Florida on a DUI charge, with one criminal expert suggesting Woods made a mistake by claiming publicly that prescription medicine was to blame. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 949 words, photos.

BKN-NBA FINALS

OAKLAND, California After a summer highlighted by Kevin Durant's decision to leave Oklahoma City for the star-laden Golden State Warriors, a six-month regular season and three rounds of playoffs, the NBA Finals are right back where they ended last June. Not that anyone expected any different. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 930 words, photos.

ATH--IAAF-RUSSIAN DOPING

MONACO " The IAAF rejected bids from 28 Russians to compete as neutral athletes on Wednesday and approved only three. SENT: 250 words.

SOC--MAN UNITED-BREXIT IMPACT

LONDON " Manchester United fears it will lose out to Real Madrid and Barcelona when it comes to signing the best young players on the continent after Britain leaves the European Union. By Rob Harris. SENT: 489 words, photos.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL-MARCELO

MADRID " Marcelo was still in his teens when he arrived at Real Madrid with the difficult task of replacing Roberto Carlos, one of the club's all-time greats. Marcelo rose to the challenge, and a decade later has a chance to win his third Champions League title to match the feat achieved by his countryman. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 572 words, photos.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL-CUADRADO

ROME " If there's one player who has benefited directly from coach Massimiliano Allegri's daring five-forward formation at Juventus, it's winger Juan Cuadrado. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-1860 MUNICH

BERLIN " Former Bundesliga champion 1860 Munich's relegation to Germany's third division has plunged the club into chaos amid recriminations over who is responsible for its demise. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 829 words, photos.

SOC--FIFA-CHINESE SPONSOR

GENEVA " FIFA signed another Chinese sponsor for the World Cup on Wednesday, agreeing to a deal with smartphone and software maker Vivo. SENT: 312 words, photos.

" SOC--ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE. Shanghai SIPG, Urawa Red Diamonds advance in Asia. SENT: 280 words.

" SOC--WOLFSBURG-BROOKS. Wolfsburg signs US defender John Brooks in record transfer. SENT: 234 words, photos.

" SOC--SOCHI PARADE-BLACKFACE. FIFA says blackface in Sochi parade was 'inappropriate'. SENT: 177 words, photo.

" SOC--MOROCCO-NETHERLANDS. Promes stars as Netherlands beats Morocco 2-1 in friendly. SENT: 238 words.

GLF--MEMORIAL

DUBLIN, Ohio " The Memorial has all the trappings of a home event for Jason Day. He met his wife in Ohio and now lives about 25 minutes away from Muirfield Village Golf Club. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 798 words, photos.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand " The Crusaders and Highlanders will put lengthy unbeaten streaks on the line when they meet in a shortened 15th round of Super Rugby that also will feature the first tournament match played in Samoa. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 650 words.

BC-SKI--TWO-RUN DOWNHILL

GENEVA " Chasing the record for ski World Cup wins next season, Lindsey Vonn will have another chance to master a rare race challenge: A two-run downhill. By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 0400 GMT.

" CAR--LE MANS-KANAAN. Tony Kanaan to replace Bourdais at Le Mans 24 Hours race. SENT: 228 words, photos.

" RGL--AUSTRALIA-STATE OF ORIGIN. 1st State of Origin: New South Wales beats Queensland 28-4. SENT: 326 words.

" HKN--STANLY CUP. Expected by 0400 GMT.

