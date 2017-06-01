11:46am Fri 2 June
Kushners used creative mapmaking to gain visa-tied funds

NEW YORK (AP) " The Kushner Cos. engaged in a bit of creative mapmaking to qualify one of its buildings in a booming New Jersey waterfront neighborhood across from Manhattan for a federal visa-for-investment program targeting struggling areas.

Emails obtained by The Associated Press show that the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner placed its 65 Bay Street building in Jersey City in a map stringing together three dozen other areas, some with high unemployment.

The map was included in a 2015 application to the EB-5 visa program that allows overseas investors to obtain temporary U.S. residency in exchange for investments of $500,000 or more in areas with high unemployment.

