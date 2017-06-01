11:02am Fri 2 June
Doughnut delivery by drone in Denver is a peek at the future

DENVER (AP) " Doughnuts have been delivered by drone to Denver's mayor and the city's police and fire departments.

The event provided a glimpse into what companies hope will be a quick, inexpensive way to get merchandise to customers.

Denver's LaMar's Donuts hired Austin, Texas-based company Drone Dispatch to deliver four boxes of doughnuts Wednesday using piloted drones flown from parking lots within a block of the delivery target Wednesday.

LaMar's spokesman Tami Osifodunrin said Federal Aviation Administration regulations prohibit commercial drone pilots from losing sight of drones.

The FAA said in a statement it is investigating to ensure the deliveries followed rules governing commercial drone use in populated areas.

Amazon and other companies are testing autonomous drones for deliveries.

Drone maker Flirtey last year began limited deliveries for 7-Eleven in Reno, Nevada.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

