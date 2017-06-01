10:43am Fri 2 June
Puerto Rico budget unveils tax breaks, protects pensions

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) " Puerto Rico's governor has unveiled a budget that promises tax breaks, sets aside more than $400 million for debt service and guarantees $2 billion in pension payments amid a deep economic crisis.

The proposed $9.56 billion budget is more than a half million dollars larger than last year's. Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Wednesday that for the first time in recent history the budget would be truly balanced.

The U.S. territory is struggling to emerge from a 10-year recession that has prompted more than a half million Puerto Ricans to flee to the U.S. mainland. Rossello's administration is now is in the midst of restructuring a portion of a $73 billion public debt load through a bankruptcy-like process in federal court.

