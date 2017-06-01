10:58am Fri 2 June
Florida man unplugs bouncy castle, ruins child's birthday

Several children who were in the bouncy castle required medical attention after it deflated with them inside.
A man in Florida has unplugged a bouncy castle causing it to deflate and trap several children.

The party, for a girl in Port St Lucie, Florida, also had a DJ and sounds like it was supposed to be an elaborate celebration.

The man, labelled "grumpy" by local media, is believed to be a neighbour and was caught by surveillance cameras yanking the plug powering the bouncy castle.

A spokesperson with the Port St Lucie Police Department told Today that they have identified the grumpy old man, and believe he thought he was unplugging the DJ station, but may have unknowingly unplugged the bouncy castle, WPEC reports.

The girl's mother, Deborah Romero, was hosting the party and has hired a lawyer.



- NZ Herald

