El Salvador seizes 1,850 pounds of cocaine at sea

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) " Police and sailors in El Salvador seized 1,850 pounds (840 kilograms) of cocaine off the country's Pacific coast.

The National Police force said Wednesday the drugs were apparently headed for neighboring Guatemala. It said the drugs were being transported by four Guatemalans and an Ecuadorean man.

The attorney general's office identified one of the suspects as the brother of a mayor of a small town in Guatemala.

All the suspects were held pending charges.