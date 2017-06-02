Nielsen's top programs for May 22-28

NEW YORK (AP) " Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 22-28. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "Dancing With the Stars" (Monday), ABC, 10.54 million.

2. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 9.65 million.

3. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 9.37 million.

4. "Dancing With the Stars" (Tuesday), ABC, 8.91 million.

5. "Bull," CBS, 8.54 million.

6. "Survivor," CBS, 8.38 million.

7. "NCIS," CBS, 8.3 million.

8. NBA Playoffs: Boston vs. Cleveland, Game 4, TNT, 7.05 million.

9. "Empire," Fox, 6.97 million.

10. "60 Minutes," CBS, 6.79 million.

11. Movie: "Dirty Dancing," ABC, 6.58 million.

12. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.43 million.

13. "Diana: Life-Death-Truth," CBS, 6.15 million.

14. "Law & Order: SVU," NBC, 6.12 million.

15. NBA Playoffs: Cleveland vs. Boston, Game 5, TNT, 5.83 million.

16. NBA Playoffs: Golden State vs. San Antonio, Game 4, ESPN, 5.8 million.

17. "Downward Dog," ABC, 5.74 million

Continued below.

Related Content Your Views: Readers' letters Lock up your Nissans: police warn Otago residents Political Roundup: New Zealand's democracy and its discontents

18. "Survivor Reunion," CBS, 5.71 million.

19. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 5.709 million.

20. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 5.67 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.