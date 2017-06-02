Ariana Grande Manchester concert attack: Mother learns of daughter's death after coming off life support

By Victoria Craw

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The mother of the youngest victim of the Manchester terror attack has learned of her daughter's death after coming off life support, a friend of the family has said.

Lisa Roussos, 48, is the mother of Saffie Roussos, 8, who was killed in the deadly attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert last week.

Roussos had been at the show with Saffie and her elder daughter Ashlee Bromwich when the family were caught up in the tragedy. Roussos and Ashlee were seriously wounded by shrapnel.

They were taken to separate hospitals, and Lisa was in a critical condition. On Thursday, family friend Mike Swanson revealed Lisa was "pulling through" and had learned of the heartbreaking fate of her youngest daughter.

He said Saffie's father, Andrew Roussos, 43, was now able to start grieving for his daughter now that he knew his wife would be okay.

"The news about Lisa being out of danger is the biggest in this since the start.

"Andrew [Saffie's father] has been so strong. He's not wanted to grieve until he knew his wife was going to be okay. He's been a machine all week."

"Lisa's pulling through. She was in a critical condition at first, but she came off life support on Saturday and was up and talking on Sunday. She's aware of the situation with Saffie," he said.

Continued below.

Related Content Terror news needs context Manchester suicide bomber mostly acted alone, police say Video Watch: UK holds vigil for victims of Manchester attack

"She's still in hospital, but she's moving her legs, which is fantastic.

"Ashlee is remarkably well. She went to a different hospital to her mum with wounds, but it looks like she might be out as early as Wednesday."

Swanson also posted on Facebook a picture of the huge display of flowers and balloons that had been left outside the fish and chip shop Andrew Roussos runs.

"One week on all the flowers look and smell as fresh as the day they were left. The girls have named it Saffie's garden, it's beautiful," he said on Facebook.

Saffie was the youngest of 22 victims of the terror attack carried out by Salman Abedi that also injured more than 100 people. It's believed the young man entered the Manchester arena just as the concert ended and detonated a backpack bomb filled with shrapnel.

The head teacher of Saffie's school, Tarleton Community Primary School, Lancashire, described her as a "simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word".

"She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly.

Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair," Chris Upton said.

"The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking."

Ariana Grande will return to Manchester with other stars for a star-studded concert on Sunday.

- news.com.au