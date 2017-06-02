ANKARA, Turkey (AP) " Turkey's military says 13 soldiers killed in helicopter crash near border with Iraq.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) " Turkey's military says 13 soldiers killed in helicopter crash near border with Iraq.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 02 Jun 2017 08:50:08 Processing Time: 9ms