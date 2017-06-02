Kate Schelter simplifies fashion in 'Classic Style'

"Classic Style" (Grand Central Publishing), by Kate Schelter

Through gorgeously illustrated pages, Kate Schelter proves she is someone who can easily guide readers to embrace his or her own personal style. As a long-time fashion expert and stylist, Schelter adopts a simple method that anyone can use to project his or her best self.

Schelter recommends that readers tap into what they are passionate about, even when it comes to the clothes they wear. You are in charge of your wardrobe, and above all else, you should feel proud of how you present yourself. She notes that choosing classic pieces that complement each other is the simplest way to not be stressed out when looking into your closet.

Another easy way Schelter achieves classic style is by getting rid of the things she no longer uses. Think about what you utilize on a daily basis and then assess the rest of the toiletries in your cabinet or shoes in boxes. Schelter says purging helps us breathe and make room for the basics. She says a "uniform" isn't a bad thing, as long as you make it stylish, colorful and diverse.

Schelter is also a big proponent of repurposing great pieces or shopping in vintage stores. She's even been known to dumpster-dive, resulting in a pristine Oscar de la Renta dress.

She reminds the reader to never underestimate the power of an estate sale to make what others cherished part of your identity.

"Classic Style" is so much more than a book about personal style choices and classic wardrobe recommendations. It inspires readers to remove the clutter and embrace the joy of simplicity.