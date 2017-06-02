7:42am Fri 2 June
Turkey military helicopter crashes near border with Iraq

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) " Turkish officials say a military helicopter has crashed near Turkey's border with Iraq after hitting a high-voltage transmission line. There was no immediate word on any casualties.

The governor's office for the province of Sirnak said the Cougar type helicopter crashed near the town of Uludere on Wednesday, three minutes after taking off.

Turkish media reports said the helicopter was carrying about a dozen officers and soldiers.

The crash occurred as Turkish troops are engaged in operations against Kurdish militants in a mountainous region of Sirnak province.

This story has corrected the day of the crash to Wednesday, not Thursday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

