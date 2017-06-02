The Latest: Train stabbing survivor says don't focus on him

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) " The Latest on a deadly stabbing attack on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train (all times local):

11:52 a.m.

A man who was stabbed in the neck while helping confront a man shouting anti-Muslim insults at two young women on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train says the city should focus on the girls, not him.

Micah Fletcher said in a Facebook video Wednesday that the young women must be traumatized.

The 21-year-old says Portland has a "white savior complex" and wants to heap praise on him, but the real victims are the women who were subjected to hate speech Friday.

Two other men who tried to help died after they also were stabbed. Fletcher says he's heartbroken for their families.

Jeremy Joseph Christian is accused of aggravated murder and other charges.

12:15 a.m.

Court documents allege a man charged with fatally stabbing two men and injuring a third who tried to shield young women from an anti-Muslim tirade in Portland, Oregon, bragged about the attacks as he sat in the back of a police patrol car.

Jeremy Joseph Christian made a first court appearance Tuesday on aggravated murder and other charges but did not enter a plea.

A probable cause affidavit says 35-year-old Christian can be heard on video surveillance saying he stabbed three people in the neck.

The Pacific Northwest has been a leader on many socially liberal fronts including raising the minimum wage and legalizing recreational marijuana but the region has a long and violent history of white supremacist and other racist activities.