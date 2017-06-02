ANKARA, Turkey (AP) " Officials say Turkish military helicopter has crashed near border with Iraq.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) " Officials say Turkish military helicopter has crashed near border with Iraq.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 02 Jun 2017 08:52:00 Processing Time: 14ms