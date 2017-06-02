7:22am Fri 2 June
Officials say Turkish military helicopter has crashed near border with Iraq

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) " Officials say Turkish military helicopter has crashed near border with Iraq.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

