Gunfire and explosions at popular Manila resort

Gunshots and a fire broke out in a high-end hotel and casino across from one of the airport terminals in the Philippine capital, wounding an undetermined number of people.

A masked gunman was on the second floor of one hotel, firing at fleeing guests and hotel employees, CNN Philippines reported.

The attack triggered panic among customers and employees, who rushed out of the Resorts World Manila, just across from Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and near an air force base.

Johnny Ordanza, an employee of the Resorts World Manila, said he saw at least one gunman who started setting tables on fire on the second floor of the casino and firing shots.

"There were other gunmen because we can hear gunshots elsewhere," he told Manila radio station DZMM.

Smoke has also been seen coming from the top floor.

GUNSHOTS HEARD! RESORTS WORLD MANILA!

BESAFE EVERYONE! FIRE SPOTTED PRAYERS TO YOU ALL pic.twitter.com/GpoYP965FB — Magik (@officialdjmagik) June 1, 2017

Within the complex are a hotel, casino, shopping centre and cinema.

Police are flooding the area amid fears of a terrorist attack.

Resorts World Manila security said some guests of connected Maxims hotel were evacuated. Nearby Marriott Hotel on lockdown by police. pic.twitter.com/azYb6zzIrg — Dexter Cabalza (@dexcabalzaINQ) June 1, 2017

Local news media have reported explosions have been in the hotel which, according to its website, is the largest casino resort in the country./

The Philippines has been fighting Islamist groups allied with Isis for control of the city of Marawi, on the island of Mindanao, in the country's south.

just in: a gunfire was heard at resorts world manila in pasay city around midnight. stay safe, guys! pic.twitter.com/hAXHjvanRb — ㄹemz (@butaetae) June 1, 2017

