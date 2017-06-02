5:45am Fri 2 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after video depicting her holding President Donald Trump's severed head.

NEW YORK (AP) " CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after video depicting her holding President Donald Trump's severed head.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 02 Jun 2017 05:45:23 Processing Time: 370ms