5:22am Fri 2 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Kellogg shutters distribution centers, lays off workers

NEW YORK (AP) " Kellogg Co. is shuttering distribution centers across the nation and cutting more than 1,000 workers, as it follows through with a cost-cutting plan amid falling sales.

The company notified agencies in several states of the closures this week. Earlier this year, the maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles said it would close nearly 40 distribution centers and use a warehouse system.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company will shut down a distribution center in Memphis and lay off 172 workers. It will close a center in Sharonville, Ohio, and lay off nearly 250 employees.

Other closings include centers in Houston and Fort Worth, Texas, affecting 420 workers. Facilities in Charlotte and Greensboro, North Carolina, will also close, affecting 500 workers.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 02 Jun 2017 05:22:41 Processing Time: 407ms