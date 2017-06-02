Milwaukee council OKs $2.3M for family of man killed by cop

MILWAUKEE (AP) " Milwaukee officials have approved a $2.3 million settlement with the family of a mentally ill black man who was fatally shot in a 2014 confrontation with a white police officer.

The deal for the family of Dontre Hamilton still needs a signature from Mayor Tom Barrett. The Milwaukee Common Council gave its unanimous approval Wednesday.

Officer Christopher Manney was responding to a complaint of a man sleeping in a downtown Milwaukee park when he encountered Hamilton. Manney says Hamilton attacked him as he frisked him for weapons. The officer says he shot Hamilton in self-defense. Hamilton was shot 14 times.

Manney was fired for violating department rules when he encountered Hamilton, not for the fatal shooting.

Hamilton's family later sued the city over Dontre's death.