Among the job cuts at The New York Times, the public editor

NEW YORK (AP) " The New York Times is ditching the public editor position, created in 2003 as the paper sought to restore its credibility with readers after a plagiarism scandal.

Publisher Arthur Sulzberger wrote in a memo that the public editor's role "has outgrown that one office" and that the paper is creating a "reader center" to interact with the public. The paper's current public editor, Liz Spayd, would leave Friday.

Margaret Sullivan, the well-regarded former Times public editor, now a media columnist at the Washington Post, tweeted Wednesday that she was not surprised. She says other newspapers have dropped public editors in recent years and papers continue to cut costs.

The Times also announced its latest round of newsroom buyouts Wednesday, aimed primarily at editors.