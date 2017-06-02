3:56am Fri 2 June
Federal investigation opened after city votes down mosque

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) " Federal law enforcement officials are investigating a New Jersey city that told a Muslim group it couldn't build a mosque.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in New Jersey confirmed that it is investigating after Bayonne rejected the mosque's application.

The Bayonne Muslims filed a federal lawsuit against the city and its zoning board last week arguing that they were turned down following an onslaught of bigotry.

The zoning board voted 4-3 in favor of the mosque proposal in March, but it needed a minimum of five votes to pass. The city's lawyers have declined to comment.

The Department of Justice on Tuesday unveiled a settlement between a different New Jersey town that requires it to allow a mosque to be built after a similar zoning dispute.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

