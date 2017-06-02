NYC becomes latest city to cut ties with Wells Fargo

NEW YORK (AP) " New York City is suspending its ties with Wells Fargo, making it the latest major city to cut off the bank following its sales practices scandal.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Comptroller Scott Stringer announced they will vote to bar city agencies from renewing or expanding existing contracts with the bank.

More importantly, they will vote to end Wells Fargo's role as senior book runner, which is the lead bank to help manage bond sales. New York City is one of the largest bond issuers in in the country, with $38 billion in bonds currently outstanding.

Several states and cities have suspended their relationships with San Francisco-based Wells Fargo since the bank acknowledged in September that its employees opened up to 2 million accounts without customers' permission.