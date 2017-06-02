2:54am Fri 2 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Jury can't reach verdict in dad's murder trial

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) " Jurors in New Jersey have been dismissed after they told a judge they couldn't reach a verdict in the case of a man accused of killing his 3-year-old son.

Judge John Kelley declared a mistrial on Wednesday, a day after the jury told him they still couldn't agree on a verdict. He rescheduled a conference in the case for July 5.

David Creato has maintained his son, Brendan, wandered away from his Haddon Township home in 2015. The boy's pajama-clad body was found hours later about a mile away.

Prosecutors have maintained Creato killed his son because he feared his 17-year-old girlfriend was going to leave him.

Creato's lawyer argued prosecutors failed to show Creato was guilty, saying the evidence suggested a stranger was responsible.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 02 Jun 2017 03:46:56 Processing Time: 10ms