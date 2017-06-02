Homeland Security chief to meet with Haitian leaders

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) " The U.S. Homeland Security secretary will travel to Haiti for a brief visit less than two weeks after the Trump administration suggested that 58,000 Haitians in the U.S. should get ready to return home.

Washington recently extended until January a temporary program that has allowed tens of thousands of Haitians to live in the U.S. without fear of deportation since a 2010 earthquake.

U.S. officials say conditions in Haiti have improved. Advocates for Haitians say conditions have not improved nearly enough for Haitians to be deported.

John Kelly will meet privately Wednesday afternoon with President Jovenel Moise and other officials. A U.S. statement says they'll discuss "issues related to repatriation," among other topics.

Kelly is not scheduled to travel to the region slammed by last year's Hurricane Matthew.