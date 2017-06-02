2:38am Fri 2 June
Man convicted in Germany for dragging ex-partner behind car

BERLIN (AP) " A man in Germany has been convicted of attempted murder for tying up his ex-partner and dragging her behind his car.

The 39-year-old Nurettin B., whose last name was not released in line with privacy laws, was sentenced in Hannover state court Wednesday to 14 years in prison.

The dpa news agency reports the man also will pay 137,000 euros ($154,000) in damages to the 28-year-old victim.

The man attacked his ex-partner in the northern town of Hamelin in November as he was dropping off their 2-year-old son in a dispute over support payments.

In addition to being dragged for 200 meters (yards), the woman suffered stab and ax wounds and is still recovering. She was able to attend the trial.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

