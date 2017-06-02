2:24am Fri 2 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Afghan government media center raises death toll in Kabul attack to 90 killed; it says 400 are now reported wounded

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) " Afghan government media center raises death toll in Kabul attack to 90 killed; it says 400 are now reported wounded.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 02 Jun 2017 02:40:56 Processing Time: 19ms