EU official: EU and China to reaffirm their commitment to Paris climate deal regardless of US decision

BRUSSELS (AP) " EU official: EU and China to reaffirm their commitment to Paris climate deal regardless of US decision.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

