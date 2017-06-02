BRUSSELS (AP) " EU official: EU and China to reaffirm their commitment to Paris climate deal regardless of US decision.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
BRUSSELS (AP) " EU official: EU and China to reaffirm their commitment to Paris climate deal regardless of US decision.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 02 Jun 2017 02:08:27 Processing Time: 5ms