Man who threw baby off bridge facing possible life sentence

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) " A Connecticut man who killed his 7-month-old son when he threw the boy off a 90-foot-high bridge is facing a possible life prison sentence.

Tony Moreno is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Middletown Superior Court. A jury convicted him in February of murder and risk of injury to a child " crimes that carry a total maximum sentence of 70 years.

Police say the 23-year-old Moreno threw his son, Aaden, off the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown in July 2015. He then jumped off, but survived.

Court records show Moreno's relationship with the boy's mother had become strained in the months leading up to Aaden's killing.

Moreno testified that he accidentally dropped Aaden while on the bridge and did not intend to harm him.